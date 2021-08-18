Covid-19 School Testing Announcement
Today the Minnesota Department of Health, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education, announced that it has improved its first-in-the-nation statewide education testing program. Schools will now have a variety of testing options available to them as they work to develop local testing programs to keep kids and staff safe and maintain in-person learning this school year. MDE will also provide grants to support testing efforts in schools.www.redlakenationnews.com
