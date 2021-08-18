Cancel
Covid-19 School Testing Announcement

 7 days ago

Today the Minnesota Department of Health, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education, announced that it has improved its first-in-the-nation statewide education testing program. Schools will now have a variety of testing options available to them as they work to develop local testing programs to keep kids and staff safe and maintain in-person learning this school year. MDE will also provide grants to support testing efforts in schools.

EducationUpNorthLive.com

Local health departments prepare for upcoming school year

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The state department of health says nearly 39% of Michiganders ages 16 to 19 have been vaccinated. And as we head into the school year districts are having to make tough decisions about masks. The Northwest Michigan Health Department Is meeting with school officials in its...
Denver, COsentinelcolorado.com

No mask mandate, Gov. Polis pitches school COVID-19 testing program

DENVER | Colorado officials are encouraging all K-12 schools across the state to participate in a new free COVID-19 testing program the state is offering to keep the transmission of the virus low during the new school year. Gov. Jared Polis announced the program at a Thursday news conference, where...
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

Some big Minnesota school districts ignore advice on masks, quarantine

ST. PAUL - Minnesota students who spend time around a coronavirus-infected person at school this fall may not miss any class time, even in schools where face masks are optional. Many large districts have updated their quarantine policies following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and...
Educationkjluradio.com

State health department offering pooled COVID-19 testing for public schools

In an effort to keep classrooms open, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering pooled COVID-19 testing to K-12 schools across the state. Starting today, interested schools can start signing up for the program. Pooled classroom testing takes nasal swabs from all consenting individuals in a classroom and runs them as a single test to search for signs of COVID-19. The Health Department says it’s a scalable way to test multiple people at once while minimizing resource strain. The program is being paid for with federal American Rescue Plan funds. Missouri received $185 million to detect, trace and monitor the spread of COVID in schools.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Mental Health in Spotlight as MD K-12 Schools Reopen

BALTIMORE, Md. — As Maryland children prepare to return to school in the next few weeks, experts say ensuring their mental health is stable is a top priority. Dr. Sharon Hoover, professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said many children faced more anxieties and stresses than ever […] The post Mental Health in Spotlight as MD K-12 Schools Reopen appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Florida Stateredlakenationnews.com

Florida orders school boards to relax mask rules or risk pay

MIAMI (AP) - Florida officials are threatening to withhold funds equal to the salaries of school board members if school districts in two counties don't immediately do away with strict mask mandates as the state continues to battle through high hospitalization rates. School boards in Broward and Alachua counties received...
seattleschools.org

Aki Back To School Family Communication

I am thrilled to welcome you to the 21/22 school year. My name is Caine Lowery and I am the very proud principal of Aki Kurose Middle School. Let me start by saying how proud I am to serve this community and how grateful I feel to have the opportunity to work with each of your families. This year past year has been marked with many challenges from a relentless health pandemic to systemic racial violence against our BIPOC communities, particularly our Black and Brown communities, to trying to navigate an educational system that had nearly all our families trying to manage learning from home. With all of this, we all continue to persevere.

