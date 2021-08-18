To stop ODOT, officials need a road trip to Columbus

The only thing missing from your cover story regarding the Johnson Road closure by ODOT (“ODOT: La la la, we can’t hear you,” Athens NEWS, Aug. 11, 2021) was a balloon-laden pity party. You cannot convince me that the Athens County commissioners, this paper’s publisher, state Rep Edwards, the Athens school district superintendent, the Athens County engineer, and other public officials believing ODOT to be in error cannot jointly muster the political capital to block this decision not supported by the evidence, and in complete contravention to what the community wants for the benefit of the community.