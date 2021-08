From grunge icon Kurt Cobain to R&B songstress Aaliyah, fans continue to mourn the untimely deaths of myriad iconic 90s musicians. Grief counselor Rachel O'Neill, Ph.D. has explained why fans are emotionally affected by celebrity deaths. "Celebrities connect with us, and even though we didn't personally know them, their presence is still felt in our lives," she told Teen Vogue. "For example, maybe the individual was an integral part of your childhood in some way. Maybe they were your first crush or maybe they represented an ideal, something you hoped that you could be."