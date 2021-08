Two workers were wounded, one critically, in a hail of gunfire at an Upper East Side auto repair shop Monday morning, police said. The shooter drove off in a Chevy Traverse SUV and is being sought. Shots rang out about 9:40 a.m. at the NYC Auto Repair garage on E. 95th St. near First Ave. It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting. EMS took the two victims to New York-Presbyterian ...