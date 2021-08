The three biggest names in men's tennis are racing against time to reach full fitness ahead of the U.S. Open that begins Aug. 30 in New York City. Per The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Rafael Nadal is pulling out of the upcoming Western & Southern Open held in Cincinnati that is set to start Saturday because of the lingering left foot problem that has bothered him throughout the summer. Nadal, 35, withdrew from the National Bank Open in Toronto on Tuesday due to the issue after he fell to Lloyd Harris in the Citi Open held in Washington, D.C., last week.