All-Star center Joel Embiid agreed to a max contract extension with the 76ers this week that will keep the affable big man in Philadelphia through 2026, at least. Embiid has clearly established himself as one of the most dominant players in the entire NBA, and he came in second in MVP voting behind Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last season. With the former lottery pick now locked up for the foreseeable future, the Sixers will continue to try to build a championship team around Embiid.