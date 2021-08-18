Vacaville Felon Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of Ammunition
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Guy Joseph Bass, 29, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of ammunition, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, On Sept. 18, 2020, police officers arrested Bass on an outstanding arrest warrant. During the arrest, Bass admitted he had a firearm on his person. A search of his person uncovered a Glock style privately made firearm, also known as a “ghost gun,” loaded with an extended magazine containing 17 rounds. Bass cannot possess a firearm or ammunition because he was previously convicted of a felony offense.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0