Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vacaville, CA

Vacaville Felon Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of Ammunition

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Guy Joseph Bass, 29, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of ammunition, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, On Sept. 18, 2020, police officers arrested Bass on an outstanding arrest warrant. During the arrest, Bass admitted he had a firearm on his person. A search of his person uncovered a Glock style privately made firearm, also known as a “ghost gun,” loaded with an extended magazine containing 17 rounds. Bass cannot possess a firearm or ammunition because he was previously convicted of a felony offense.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vacaville, CA
Government
City
Vacaville, CA
Vacaville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Bullying#Convicted Felon#Ammunition#Ar#Fbi#The Department Of Justice#Psn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Shore News Network

Former Owner of S&D Gun Show Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

NEW BERN, N.C. – A Pamlico County man was sentenced on August 24, 2021, to 12 months and one day in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon. Additionally, he was fined $10,000 and ordered to forfeit all of his firearms and ammunition. On July 11, 2019, Sherwood Watson Caraway pled guilty to the charges.
Huntington, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit, Michigan man pleaded guilty yesterday to federal drug crimes. According to court documents, Durran Merille Garland, 28, sold an ounce of cocaine to a confidential informant for $1,000 on March 13, 2018 in Huntington. Garland admitted to selling methamphetamine to the same confidential informant on two other occasions. During a search of Garland’s Huntington residence in April 2018, law enforcement officers recovered an M&P .40 Caliber Shield handgun.
Posted by
Shore News Network

Woman Sentenced to 70 Months in Federal Prison for Assault With a Dangerous Weapon

Spokane – Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Kathleen Joy Yallup, age 45, of Parker, Washington, was sentenced today after having been found guilty on April 21, 2021, of assault with a dangerous weapon following a three-day jury trial. United States District Judge Salvador Mendoza, Jr. sentenced Yallup to a 70-month term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 3-year term of court supervision after she is released from federal prison.
Posted by
Shore News Network

Brunswick men await sentencing after admitting to six armed robberies

BRUNSWICK, Ga: Two Brunswick men face substantial federal prison terms after admitting to the armed robberies of six Brunswick area businesses in August 2020. Zaeveon Deveon Cooper, 21, and Marquese Bolden, 20, both of Brunswick, await sentencing in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery, and Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Their guilty pleas subject the two to a minimum of seven years and maximum of life in federal prison for the firearms charge, in addition to up to 20 years for the robbery charge, along with restitution and a period of supervised release after completion of their prison terms.
Nevada StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Nevada Man Pleads Guilty for Tribal Fraud

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Nevada resident and former manager of the Warm Springs Construction Enterprise (WSCE) pleaded guilty today in federal court for his role in a fraud scheme targeting the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Thomas Valentino Adams pleaded guilty to theft of funds from a Tribal organization. According to court...
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Shore News Network

Former Klamath Falls Police Officer Pleads Guilty for Stealing Methamphetamine and Fentanyl from Evidence Room

MEDFORD, Ore.—A former Klamath Falls police officer pleaded guilty today in federal court after stealing methamphetamine and fentanyl from an evidence room. Thomas Dwayne Reif, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge. According to court documents, on or about November 27,...
Wylie, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

Dallas County Man Sentenced for East Texas Bank Fraud Conspiracy

SHERMAN, Texas – A Wylie man has been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today. Noble Nwachukwu, 26, pleaded guilty on Oct. 23, 2019, to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant. The district court additionally ordered that Nwachukwu forfeit $56,921.40.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

Redding Restaurant Owners Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Forced Labor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California couple pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit forced labor. According to court documents, Nery A. Martinez Vasquez, 53, and his wife Maura N. Martinez, 53, both of Shasta Lake, are naturalized United States citizens, originally from Guatemala. They owned and operated Latino’s, a restaurant, and Redding Carpet Cleaning & Janitorial Services, a cleaning company that serviced various businesses, including multiple car dealerships, in the Shasta Lake area.
Posted by
Shore News Network

Effingham County man sentenced to federal prison for aiming laser at commercial aircraft

SAVANNAH, GA: An Effingham County resident has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting he aimed a powerful laser at commercial aircraft. Roger Floyd Hendricks, 48, of Rincon, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to Aiming a Laser Pointer at an Aircraft, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore Jr. also ordered Hendricks to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Jacksonville, NCPosted by
Shore News Network

Jacksonville Husband and Wife Plead Guilty to Transporting Illegal Aliens onto Camp Lejeune Marine Base by Boat

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A Jacksonville husband and wife duo pleaded guilty today to transporting illegal aliens onto Camp Lejeune Marine Base by boat. According to court documents, Timothy Scott Belcher, 56 and Georgina Belcher 63 orchestrated the transportation of three foreign nationals illegally residing in the United States onto Camp Lejeune Marine Base by circumventing the base gate and transporting them from Jacksonville, NC, to the Wilson Boat dock on base. The three aliens were employed by a drywall company owned by Georgina Belcher, which had a contract with the U.S. Military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy