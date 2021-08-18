Cancel
Kansas City, KS

Two Kansas Men Guilty of Bank Robbery

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – Two Kansas men are facing prison sentences after taking part in a pair of bank robberies. A federal jury convicted Michael Shiferaw, 22, of Olathe of two counts of Armed Bank Robbery, and two counts of Discharging a Firearm in Connection with a Bank Robbery. Kenya Breakfield, 23, of Olathe pleaded guilty to one count of Armed Bank Robbery and one count of Discharging a Firearm in Connection with a Bank Robbery.

