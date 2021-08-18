Cancel
Biden administration won’t commit to keeping troops in Afghanistan until the last American is evacuated

By The Daily Caller
 8 days ago
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan refused to say at a press conference Tuesday whether U.S. troops would leave Kabul before the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies was completed. “If the mission is not complete by Aug. 31, and there are Americans and Afghan allies who remain there, will U.S....

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

