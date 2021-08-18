Cancel
Manchester Man Sentenced to 10 Months for Access Device Fraud

 8 days ago
CONCORD – Hayder Lefta, 25, of Manchester, received a 10-month sentence for access device fraud, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, while working as a customer service representative at the Manchester Boston Regional Airport in 2018 and 2019, Lefta copied the credit card numbers of customers he served at the airport. He then used those credit card numbers, without authorization, to purchase airline flights and meals for himself and for friends, to pay for hotels for his personal leisure travel, and for other personal expenses.

