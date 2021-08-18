Cancel
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Settles Fraud Suit Against Tower Maintenance Corp. For False Statements About Disadvantaged Business Participation On Two Federal Construction Projects

Cover picture for the article

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that the United States has settled civil fraud claims against TOWER MAINTENANCE CORP. (“TOWER”), a Long Island-based steel painting company. The settlement resolves the United States’ allegations that TOWER fraudulently obtained payments on two federally funded construction projects by causing misrepresentations of compliance with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (“DBE”) rules, which require participation of businesses owned by women and minorities. Specifically, the United States alleged that TOWER, a certified DBE, caused the prime contractors on the projects to misrepresent that TOWER, as a DBE, was solely performing work on the two projects, when in fact the work was managed and supervised by codefendant Spectrum Painting Corp. (“Spectrum”), a non-DBE.

