Springfield, IL

Federal and State Authorities Reach Settlement with Blessing Hospital Over Medicare and Medicaid Fraud Claims

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, has agreed to pay approximately $2.82 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by submitting claims for medically unnecessary cardiac catheterization procedures performed by a physician who no longer practices in the Central District of Illinois. Today’s settlement resulted from a voluntary disclosure by Blessing Hospital.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

