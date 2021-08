A traffic stop for speeding on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of two Hopkinsville women Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Tyisha Redd was stopped for going 19 mph over the speed limit and she was found to not have proof of insurance or operator’s license. During the stop, Redd and her passenger 21-year-old Timanisa Dykes reportedly told police a false name for Dykes due to her having an active warrant for failure to appear.