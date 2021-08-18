Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque man sentenced to 10 years in prison for federal drug and firearms offenses

 8 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Joe Maldonado, 43, of Albuquerque, was sentenced in federal court on July 29 to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute five grams and more of methamphetamine, and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Maldonado pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2020.

