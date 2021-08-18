Jury Convicts Defendant Of Double Murder On Indian Reservation

BRUNSWICK, Ga: Two Brunswick men face substantial federal prison terms after admitting to the armed robberies of six Brunswick area businesses in August 2020. Zaeveon Deveon Cooper, 21, and Marquese Bolden, 20, both of Brunswick, await sentencing in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery, and Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Their guilty pleas subject the two to a minimum of seven years and maximum of life in federal prison for the firearms charge, in addition to up to 20 years for the robbery charge, along with restitution and a period of supervised release after completion of their prison terms.