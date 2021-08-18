Jury Convicts Defendant Of Double Murder On Indian Reservation
RENO, Nev. – A federal jury convicted a Fort McDermitt Shoshone Paiute Tribe member today for murdering two women who were also members of the Tribe. According to court documents and evidence presented during trial, on January 31, 2018, Stoney Prior (43) shot and killed two people on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation, at the home of one of the victims. Both victims were members of the Fort McDermitt Shoshone Paiute Tribe.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
