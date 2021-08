An Oklahoma man who ran a medical marijuana company is facing up to 30 years in prison for lying about the nature of his business when he opened a bank account. Victor Ngo, 33, has pleaded guilty to making a false statement to JPMorgan Chase when he ran the company Cannabless. Prosecutors say he opened an account at Chase through a separate company called Friendly Management Group LLC, which he falsely told bank officials was a wellness and fitness company.