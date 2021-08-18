Warner Woman Arrested for Making False Statements and Helping a Fugitive Avoid Apprehension
CONCORD – Heather Akins, 30, of Warner, was arrested today for making efforts to prevent the United States Marshals Service from apprehending a fugitive. On July 19, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Akins on one count of making a false statement to a federal agent and one count of accessory after the fact. The indictment charges that Akins made a materially false statement about the whereabouts of a fugitive and assisted the fugitive to hinder the efforts of the U.S. Marshals to apprehend the fugitive.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
