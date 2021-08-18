Cancel
Public Health

Australia bans people from removing masks while drinking alcohol outdoors

By The Daily Caller
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Australians in the state of Victoria will be banned from removing their masks to drink alcohol outside as COVID-19 cases skyrocket, Premier Daniel Andrews announced Monday. “There will be no removal of masks to consume alcohol outdoors, you will no longer be able to remove your mask to drink a cocktail at a pop-up beer garden on a footpath as part of a pub crawl,” Andrews said in a press conference.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

Daniel Andrews
