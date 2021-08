Have you ever wondered which Brontë heroine are you? The Brontë sisters are one of my most enduring literary loves. I read Wuthering Heights and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall nearly every year, falling under the spell of these vibrant, captivating tales every single time. Charlotte, Emily, and Anne Brontë’s novels are characterized by their memorable heroines: love them or hate them, nobody who has read one of their books has forgotten Jane Eyre, Catherine Earnshaw, or Helen “Graham” Huntingdon, among others. The critics at the time were equal parts fascinated and horrified by their strength, obstinance, and adamant refusal to play second-fiddle to the men in their lives.