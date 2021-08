We are deep into mid-summer with uncharacteristically cool temperatures and we are finally getting real rain, the first rainfalls of the season. When I look out my window or meander around the house I am immersed in the luscious deep green mantle created from the boughs of deciduous trees that surround my house. I am perennially in love with green. Green was the siren that called me home from the desert. Apparently, I cannot live without these shades for which there are few words to describe: emerald, lime, pine, chartreuse – I run out of descriptive words almost immediately.