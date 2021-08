The Art of Healing Exposition Fellowship is a series of shows and events around the theme of the use of creative expression as part of the healing process. The fellowship is being offered again this fall. Fellows will research art and archives in the Vanderbilt Jean & Alexander Heard Library collections that are related to healing and will organize the display of this and other art as part of the overall exposition. Art highlighted in this program includes all forms of creative expression including painting, writing, music, and other creative expression, and will include physical and online displays.