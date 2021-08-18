Cancel
Journey Announce 2021 Las Vegas Residency

By Allison Rapp
Journey have announced they will perform a six-date residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The dates run through the first part of December. Even though it's not currently on a full-scale tour, the band has performed a handful of other recent shows. Last month, they played an intimate club concert at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom — their first live performance since New Years Eve 2019 —with a new lineup that included guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and singer Arnel Pineda, as well as new additions former drummer Deen Castronovo and bassist Marco Mendoza. Not long after that show, Journey headlined at Chicago's Lollapalooza festival.

