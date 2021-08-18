Inflation is a Boon for Albertsons Stock
Grocery chain operator Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) stock has been hitting all-time highs thanks to the boost in food inflation. The Company is growing with five new stores and 33 upgraded remodeled projects. Albertsons also added 320 new Drive Up & Go (DUG) locations in fiscal Q1 2021 for a total of 1,740 locations up 75% YoY. The goal is 1,950 locations by end of Q2 2021. The pandemic has forced Albertsons to embrace the digital channel, sustainable food trends, and integrate digital innovation as its paying off tremendously. The Company also expects to achieve $1.5 billion in gross savings by the end of fiscal 2022. The pharmacy has administered over six million COVID vaccinations. The rise in food inflation should expand margins in its 2,278 retail food and drug stores across 34 states and Washington D.C. under 20 different brands ranging from Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s. Prudent investors seeking exposure in benefitting from food inflation can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Albertsons to build a position.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0