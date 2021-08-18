Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inflation is a Boon for Albertsons Stock

By Jea Yu
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrocery chain operator Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) stock has been hitting all-time highs thanks to the boost in food inflation. The Company is growing with five new stores and 33 upgraded remodeled projects. Albertsons also added 320 new Drive Up & Go (DUG) locations in fiscal Q1 2021 for a total of 1,740 locations up 75% YoY. The goal is 1,950 locations by end of Q2 2021. The pandemic has forced Albertsons to embrace the digital channel, sustainable food trends, and integrate digital innovation as its paying off tremendously. The Company also expects to achieve $1.5 billion in gross savings by the end of fiscal 2022. The pharmacy has administered over six million COVID vaccinations. The rise in food inflation should expand margins in its 2,278 retail food and drug stores across 34 states and Washington D.C. under 20 different brands ranging from Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s. Prudent investors seeking exposure in benefitting from food inflation can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Albertsons to build a position.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Food Trends#United Supermarkets#Albertsons Stock#Marketbeat Grocery#Aci#Company#Drive Up Go#Covid#Safeway#Acme#Randalls#Kroger#6 4#Own Brands#Call Takeaways#Mulo#Ebitda#Digital#Omnichannel Capabilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsEntrepreneur

Sonos Stock is a Double Winner

Speaker and audio products maker Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) stock has been a strong performer in 2021 as it rides multiple tailwinds to new highs. The maker of home audio products has been on a tear as a near-perfect storm of tailwinds produced extensive top and bottom line gains. The Company was a winner during the pandemic but is proving to be a post-pandemic winner as the reopening gets underway with the acceleration of COVID vaccinations. Students are returning to school and workers returning to the office. However, they are not giving up on streaming, audio, podcasts, and music they’ve enjoyed at home. In fact, consumers are upgrading with the strength of streaming content to better experience the theatre effect at home not just visually but auditorily as well. The Company also received news that the ITC (International Trade Commission) ruled that Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) infringed on five patents, opening up the possibility of IP licensing revenues. Prudent investors seeking a reopening play with tailwind legs and potential IP licensing revenue wins can watch for opportunistic entries on Sonos shares.
Boise, IDboisestatepublicradio.org

Albertsons Announces New President, And Stock Price Spikes

Boise-based grocery giant Albertsons has announced current president and chief financial officer Bob Dimond is retiring. Sharon McCollam will succeed Dimond as Albertsons President and CFO. She retired from a similar position at Best Buy in 2016 and is credited with co-piloting Best Buy’s successful Renew Blue campaign. That strategy helped the company recover from slumping sales and level the playing field against tech giant Amazon.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Economy-linked stocks boost Dow to new highs as inflation growth slows

NEW YORK (Aug 11): The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Wednesday, buoyed by data showing that growth in inflation appeared to have peaked, while economically sensitive stocks gained on the passing of a large infrastructure bill. Six of the 11 major S&P sectors rose after the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Value Stocks That'll Help You Trounce Inflation

A key measure of inflation hit a more than 12-year high in June. Putting money to work in value stocks, which often pay a dividend, is a smart way to counteract rising prices. Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. The price you're paying for commonly purchased goods and services is rising.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Rent-A-Center Eyes Record Yearly Revenue Growth After Acima Acquisition

Rent-to-own retailer Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) is working on a first-stage base after resetting its base count in June. The stock is forming a textbook cup-with-handle pattern. At this juncture, a potential buy point is above the handle’s high of $65, reached on August 13. Shares are up nearly 11% since...
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. Stock Futures Mixed as Market Shrugs Off Inflation Report

U.S. stock futures were mixed early Thursday after the market shrugged off the July inflation report and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit records. Dow futures rose 15 points. S&P 500 futures were flat, and Nasdaq 100 futures declined marginally. In the regular trading session, the Dow...
Medical & BiotechEntrepreneur

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy West Pharmaceutical (WST) Now

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top Growth Stocks That Are on Sale

The year 2021 looked like it would be the year of value stocks, and it certainly started that way. But, since May, growth stocks have been the better performers. While many growth companies have seen their shares soar once again, there are still plenty trading at attractive valuations, including Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS), Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC), and Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).Much has been said of the rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks this year. But since the middle of May, it has been growth stocks that have been the better performers. Since May 12th, the SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) is up 17.5%, compared to a gain of 3.3% for the SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Value Stocks That Can Protect You From Inflation

The most recent CPI data showed prices rising 5.4% year over year. Economists disagree on whether inflation is temporary or will stick around for a while. Consider these three value stocks -- stellar companies that can help protect your portfolio. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed prices increasing...
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

Dairy Queen so desperate for employees they’re offering $2,400 to new hires - but people are skeptical

In an attempt to draw in new employees, businesses across the U.S. are offering incentives to fight against the shortage of workers. In a TikTok that has racked up half a million views, @randa_lauryn’s viral clip shows an American fast-food chain advertising a substantial bonus – simply for signing up. The Dairy Queen sign claims to offer $2,400 to new starters. ‘Now hiring – $2400 sign-up bonus’, the ad read. Naturally, fellow TikTokers were sceptical about the offer and took to the comments to share their confusion and theories. There were many doubts about the chances of receiving the...
StocksInvestopedia

Best Buy (BBY) Option Traders Bullish After Earnings

After Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) reported that it had beaten analysts' expectations for its fiscal second quarter earnings results, option traders are taking actions suggesting that they think the share price will move higher in the future. This may come as no surprise, considering the share price rose 8.3% the day after the announcement. Best Buy reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98 and revenue of $11.85 billion, exceeding forecasts calling for EPS of $1.85 EPS and revenue of $11.49 billion. Prior to the announcement, investors had bid down BBY's share price to a below average range.
Entrepreneur

Realogy Holdings (RLGY) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...

Comments / 0

Community Policy