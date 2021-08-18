Inflation is a Boon for Albertsons Stock

Speaker and audio products maker Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) stock has been a strong performer in 2021 as it rides multiple tailwinds to new highs. The maker of home audio products has been on a tear as a near-perfect storm of tailwinds produced extensive top and bottom line gains. The Company was a winner during the pandemic but is proving to be a post-pandemic winner as the reopening gets underway with the acceleration of COVID vaccinations. Students are returning to school and workers returning to the office. However, they are not giving up on streaming, audio, podcasts, and music they’ve enjoyed at home. In fact, consumers are upgrading with the strength of streaming content to better experience the theatre effect at home not just visually but auditorily as well. The Company also received news that the ITC (International Trade Commission) ruled that Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) infringed on five patents, opening up the possibility of IP licensing revenues. Prudent investors seeking a reopening play with tailwind legs and potential IP licensing revenue wins can watch for opportunistic entries on Sonos shares.