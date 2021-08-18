Survivors of ’98 Taliban Massacre Recall Slain Relatives as Group Retakes Control of Afghan
As the Taliban completed its rapid takeover of Afghanistan in recent days, they captured the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, 23 years after last seizing it and massacring several thousand of its inhabitants. Two women who survived that massacre spoke to VOA about the family members they lost in the Taliban killing spree and their concerns about the future, in this report by Mahdy Mehraeen.www.voanews.com
Comments / 0