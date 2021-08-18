Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Shinyashiki scores go-ahead goal in 73rd, Rapids beat Galaxy

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARSON, Calif. (AP) — Andre Shinyashiki scored a go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute and the Colorado Rapids beat the LA Galaxy 2-1. Colorado has won three straight away matches for the first time since the 2000 season. Los Angeles has lost four straight games in the series for the first time in club history. Jonathan Lewis gave Colorado a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a penalty kick after getting tripped by Rayan Raveloson on a breakaway. Shinyashiki headed in Jack Price’s corner kick at the back post to win it. Raveloson tied it at 1 for Los Angeles in the 34th minute by sending home a loose ball at the top of the 18-yard box.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Shinyashiki
Person
Rayan Raveloson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#La Galaxy#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSABC30 Fresno

LA Galaxy's Javier Hernandez on first MLS season: I had depression

LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has told ESPN that he suffered depression last season following the death of his grandfather. The Mexico international scored just two goals in his maiden season inMajor League Socceras Galaxy missed out on the playoffs. However, Hernandez enjoyed a prolific start to the 2021 season, scoring 10 goals in 10 games.
MLSsemoball.com

Sounders score 4 straight goals to beat Timbers 6-2

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Raul Ruidiaz scored the go-ahead goal directly off a free kick and the Seattle Sounders went on to beat the rival Portland Timbers 6-2 in a Cascadia Cup match Sunday night. Ruidiaz and Fredy Montero each scored twice. "Six goals is unbelievable. You're not going to...
NHLlasvegasadvisor.com

Which is harder to score? A goal in hockey or a goal in soccer?

This is a fairly common question, given that, of the high-profile sports, soccer and hockey are the two that produce the least scoring. If you google this question, you'll see comparisons of goal widths, game duration (60 minutes for hockey and 90 for soccer), the challenges of being on skates or being disallowed from using your hands, and more.
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

Castellanos scores 2 goals, NYCFC beats Inter Miami 2-0

HARRISON, N.J. -- ValentÃn Castellanos had his first multi-goal game since 2019 and New York City FC beat Inter Miami 2-0 on Saturday night. Castellanos slipped behind the defense and headed home a perfectly placed entry by Maximiliano Moralez to open the scoring in the 21st minutes. In the 46th, after Kelvin Leerdam was called for a hand-ball in the area, Castellanos converted a penalty kick.
MLSkion546.com

Barrios, Galván score to help Rapids beat Dynamo 3-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Barrios and Braian Galván scored in the second half to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Saturday night. Coloradois unbeaten, with two wins, in its last three games and has just one loss in its last eight. The Dynamo are winless in their last 12 games. Mark-Anthony Kaye played a low cross through the area and Barrios put away a one-touch shot to give the Rapids a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute. Lalas Abubakar headed home a corner kick by Jack Price to give the Rapids a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, and Fafà Picault converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time for Houston. Galván capped the scoring in the 80th.
MLSDaily Breeze

Galaxy allows second half goal in loss to Colorado Rapids

CARSON — The comfortable surroundings of home weren’t enough to lift the Galaxy to the full three points, Tuesday night. Thanks to a 73rd minute goal from Andre Shinyashiki, the Colorado Rapids escaped Dignity Health Sports Park with a 2-1 win in front of 15,101. The loss was just the...
MLSburgundywave.com

Rapids keep on rolling and beat LA Galaxy 2-1 in Carson

Week after week, the Colorado Rapids show that they are legitimate contenders in the Western Conference. After a win tonight, Colorado sit just one point behind the LA Galaxy in the conference standings with 34 points to LA’s 35 — but with two games in hand. The Rapids were the...
MLSsemoball.com

Arreaga, Will Bruin score late goals, Sounders beat Crew 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday. Arreaga redirected a shot by Raul Ruidiaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a...
MLSMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Rubio, Mayaka score, Rapids rally to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio and Philip Mayaka converted headers five minutes apart in the second half in the Colorado Rapids' 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. Mayaka scored the winner in the 71st minute, getting his head on a perfect cross from Braian Galvan.
Socceryoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Connor Dill with the Go-Ahead Goal

The UHA Blazers came from two goals down Tuesday night to get past Lyon County 4-2 in the boys’ soccer 2nd Region All-A Classic. In this Max’s Moment, the Blazers’ Connor Dill puts them in the lead for good with the goal on the direct kick. Check it out.
MLSABC30 Fresno

MLS-Liga MX All-Star game to miss Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, Carlos Vela

LA Galaxy star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and LAFC playmaker Carlos Vela have been ruled out for Wednesday's MLS-Liga MX All-Star Game. The two Mexico stars were the headliners of 28-man roster selected to represent MLS, but injuries will keep them out of the match set at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
MLSPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pizarro named Inter Miami’s first MLS All-Star

Continuing to make history for Inter Miami CF, midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro was named the club’s first MLS All-Star on Monday. Pizarro will compete in the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles (9:30 p.m.), which will include the league’s top talents competing against Liga MX’s best players. Also participating in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge a day ...
MLSWhittier Daily News

LAFC’s Carlos Vela out of MLS Skills Challenge and All-Star Game

Los Angeles Football Club captain Carlos Vela will not play during Major League All-Star Game festivities on Tuesday and Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium. Vela, 32, aggravated a strain of his right quadriceps muscle within the first 15 minutes of LAFC’s 2-1 loss in Vancouver on Saturday. The injury...
Premier LeagueBBC

Jesus 'perfectly capable' of scoring goals

Premier League champions Manchester City got their first win of the season with a 5-0 thumping of newly-promoted Norwich at Etihad Stadium - and their fine display has been reflected by Gabriel Jesus making it into Garth Crooks' team of the week. Gabriel Jesus: Playing against Manchester City having just...
MLSgoal.com

MLS All-Star injury absences include Chicharito & Vela

The LA forwards are among the many high-profile names ruled out of the match against Liga MX's best. Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Carlos Vela are among the high-profile players MLS has ruled out of Wednesday's All-Star clash with Liga MX. LA Galaxy's Hernandez is dealing with a calf injury, while...
Soccerkion546.com

Angel City acquires Press, hires Coombe for first season

Angel City FC has acquired U.S. national team forward Christen Press and hired coach Freya Coombe as the team prepares to begin play in the National Women’s Soccer League next season. The team acquired the rights to Press from Racing Louisville. The Southern California native is coming off the national team’s run in the Tokyo Olympics and is Angel City’s first player signing. Angel City is owned by a group that includes Serena Williams, Mia Hamm and Natalie Portman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy