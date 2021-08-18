“Twilight” takeaways as an adult

Though the saga has been the butt of many jokes throughout the last decade, the books and movies allow fans to escape from reality. Few pieces of pop culture are as fascinating as the “Twilight” series, penned by Stephenie Meyer and released between 2005 and 2008. My relationship with the series is oddly lifelong. My babysitter was a superfan, blaring out the movies’ soundtracks on the way to school. She showed me the first film when I was six, and its sheer intensity and melodrama proved alluring. Of course, my relationship with the saga changed as I grew older. Access to the internet exposed me to the unrelenting hate the franchise received. Every poor-quality joke and meme treated the franchise as the worst bile Hollywood ever spit up. The mainstream media poked frequent fun at the fanbase and its infamous shipping wars.