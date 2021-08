Commentary: The fallout from Lujan Grisham’s vaccine mandate continues. Today Chaves County elected officials rallied with healthcare workers on the steps of the courthouse on Main Street to push back against the Governor’s blanket mandate of vaccinations for healthcare workers. New Mexico historically has struggled with staffing in rural hospitals and the decision by the administration to exclude weekly testing, in lieu of mandatory vaccinations, has forced many healthcare facilities to deal with the potential of mass layoffs and resignations.