El Paso, Socorro districts vote to mandate masks in schools
El Paso’s two largest school districts will follow an indoor mask mandate from the county health authority, the El Paso and Socorro school boards decided Tuesday night. The El Paso Independent School District’s Board of Trustees late Tuesday voted 6-1 to follow Dr. Hector Ocaranza’s health order announced Monday requiring people 2 years and older to wear face coverings in most indoor settings, including schools. Masks will be required in EPISD buses and schools beginning Thursday.elpasoheraldpost.com
