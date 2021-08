Minority undercounts disguise extent of diversity – Miami Times Staff Report – Aug 17, 2021 Updated Aug 22, 2021. The new figures offered the most detailed picture yet of how the country has changed since 2010, and they are sure to set off an intense partisan battle over representation at a time of deep national division and battles over voting rights. The data could determine control of the House in the 2022 elections and provide an electoral edge for years to come. It will also shape how $1.5 trillion in annual federal spending is distributed.