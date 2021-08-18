Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 14 - Safety Help

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 14 (8/17/21) 1. Welcome Back: It was the Browns’ first training camp session since last Thursday, and their first since defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Saturday. It is also the second-to-last practice open to the public. Fans today got to welcome back three players who have practically missed all of camp to date: WR Anthony Schwartz, S Ronnie Harrison, and S Grant Delpit. Both Harrison and Delpit immediately saw action in 11-on-11 team drills.