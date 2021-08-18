Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 14 - Safety Help

By Chris Pokorny
Dawgs By Nature
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 14 (8/17/21) 1. Welcome Back: It was the Browns’ first training camp session since last Thursday, and their first since defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Saturday. It is also the second-to-last practice open to the public. Fans today got to welcome back three players who have practically missed all of camp to date: WR Anthony Schwartz, S Ronnie Harrison, and S Grant Delpit. Both Harrison and Delpit immediately saw action in 11-on-11 team drills.

www.dawgsbynature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Case Keenum#American Football#Wr#De Jadeveon Clowney#Browns Rbs#Keenum Browns#Vip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLDawgs By Nature

QB competition brewing in Cleveland? Yes - and no

Is it true there is a quarterback competition going on with the Browns? There are two answers to that question – yes, and no. No, Baker Mayfield’s job is not in jeopardy for the starting nod. But yes, his backup position appears to be full throttle and wide-open for the...
NFLSports Illustrated

How to Watch the Cleveland Browns Online All Season Long

The Cleveland Browns are notorious for their failures as a franchise. From having their team relocated to Baltimore in 1995 to going 0-16 to 2017, the recent history wasn’t completely favorable to The Dawg Pound. Watch the Cleveland Browns online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!. However, last...
NFLDawgs By Nature

Browns sign WR JoJo Ward

The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver JoJo Ward on Thursday. To make room on the roster for Ward, the club released defensive tackle Damion Square, who the team signed in May after Square spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 5-foot-9 and 175-pound Ward went undrafted in the...
NFLclevelandbrowns.com

Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 12

Mother Nature was forgiving enough Tuesday to let the Browns practice in their normal, outdoor setting at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, but she wasn't as nice Wednesday. No matter, the Browns had work to do, and they got it done on the team's indoor field for the first time during 2021 Training Camp.
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Jarvis Landry should remain a focal point of the Browns’ offense -- What we learned at Day 11 of Browns training camp

Berea, Ohio -- Baker Mayfield took the snap and faked a handoff. With pressure all around him, he booted right. No open targets meant tuck and run. He turned upfield and suddenly took an unexpected bump. Second-year linebacker Jacob Phillips slightly lowered his shoulder. Mayfield braced, hit back and barked toward Phillips after a quick whistle.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Jarvis Landry impresses with effortless 1-handed catch at Browns training camp

Odell Beckham Jr. has become known for his one-handed catches over the years. But he isn’t the only former LSU wide receiver on the Cleveland Browns who is capable of making some slick grabs. There’s also Jarvis Landry. And the 28-year-old recently showcased a one-handed catch of his own during...
NFLcleveland19.com

Overtime: Browns last training camp before first preseason game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baillie Burmaster and Mark Schwab cover the happenings of the Browns training camp practice before they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first preseason game on Saturday. Also, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski gives a clearer picture as to who will be playing that game.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns 4 round NFL mock draft: Training camp impact

The Cleveland Browns are getting ready for their first preseason game in a season in which they believe they can compete for a Super Bowl. In the past, a majority of the focus at training camp has been on what players might be worthy of starting on a quality level team. In the past, the Browns were not that quality-level team.
NFLDawgs By Nature

Browns add linebacker depth in wake of injuries

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry did not waste any time bringing in some temporary depth at the linebacker position as the team signed Montrel Meander and Willie Harvey Jr. on Friday. The moves come a day after the Browns lost linebacker Jacob Phillips to a torn biceps tendon and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy