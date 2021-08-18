Cancel
Bad offense or good defense?

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
windycitygridiron.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was in attendance at Halas Hall on Tuesday taking in the Chicago Bears training camp practice along with WCG’s very own Jeff Berckes and Sam Householder, and hopefully you guys all followed along with our live Tweeting of the festivities. From everything we could gather, this may have been the worst performance from the offense this entire camp, from head coach Matt Nagy calling it a “shit show,” to wide receivers coach Mike Furrey saying “this is the most embarrassing day,” because the wide outs couldn’t even line up in a trips formation properly.

