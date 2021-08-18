Eclipse IDE Working Group Established to Ensure Continued Sustainability
17 years after the initial release of the Eclipse IDE, the Eclipse IDE Working Group (WG) was established to ensure its "continued sustainability, integrity, evolution and adoption." According to its charter, the working group establishes and drives funding, oversees the release plan, coordinates the simultaneous releases, helps to grow and evolve the ecosystem and Eclipse Marketplace, and provides governance for related open source projects.www.infoq.com
Comments / 0