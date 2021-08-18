Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski: Finding peace on the battlefield

Some seasons in our lives can feel like surviving on a battlefield. Whether it is chaos at home or assaults on the outside, the problems keep coming. Our enemy can be relentless as he attacks in multiple ways. Looking for peace during the day may be like trying to rest in a warzone. It doesn’t matter if you have won or lost the first challenge, the next assault is on its way. We can grow weary in the long struggle, especially when it seems like nothing is going to change. Although the seemingly endless conflict is real, a strategy is given to us from the life of David.