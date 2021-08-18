Tre HoldCo Expands Into California With New Brand: Bad Hombre Cannabis™, THC-Infused Artisan Chocolate

Cancel
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TreHold Co., Washington's premier cannabis food and beverage company, launched into California today and introduced Bad Hombre 12g artisanal chocolate bars packed with 100 mg of cannabis extract. Created with Mexican entrepreneur Jorge Inda Meza, Bad Hombre Cannabis chocolate is the first product in a new line of fast-acting infused food and beverages with a LatinX identity from Tre HoldCo subsidiary, The Homeric Co.

Fastest Acting, Highest BioAvailabilityBad Hombre Cannabis is the first chocolate to be infused with THC using SōRSE™ emulsion technology. The unique process ensures the highest bioavailability and the fastest THC absorption rate of any chocolate product on the market.

Jorge Inda Meza, CMO of Tre Hold Co., talks about the company's new brand. "We created Bad Hombre Cannabis to break stereotypes and to open minds. LatinX, BIPOC and other minorities represent a bright, industrious, and utterly positive future of this great nation. We turn the "Bad Hombre" term around to celebrate our identity AND our honest pursuit of the American Dream.

Mr. Inda Meza continued: "The growing cannabis industry should open its massive potential to hard working black and brown entrepreneurs. This will bring economic progress and opportunities to those communities, and in turn improve everyone's quality of life. I am committed to helping others less fortunate get the same chance my partners and I had to build businesses."

"Each of the brands under the Tre HoldCo umbrella has its own personality," said Tre HoldCo co-founder and CEO, Marco Hoffman. "We wanted to pair Jorge's vision for Bad Hombre Cannabis with an exceptionally innovative product. Not only is it a delicious artisanal-style chocolate, but also a true first-to-market in its use of fast onset, high bio-availability technology. We couldn't be more excited to launch this new type of THC edible in California."

Tre Hold Co took over manufacturing, sales and distribution of beverages from SōRSE/GML (Green Med Labs) Beverages in October 2020. According to Headset, Tre HoldCo now is the largest THC beverage company in the United States with respect to total sales and number of products.

SKUs, Pricing, and Availability:Bad Hombre Cannabis chocolate bars are available at licensed dispensaries in Southern California. Feel Good Sales in Long Beach, CA. is responsible for wholesale distribution.

About Tre HoldCoTre HoldCo is a food and beverage company based in Seattle and Los Angeles. Tre HoldCo develops and produces a wide variety of cannabis-infused confections including chocolates, mints, hard candies, beverages and wellness products. According to BDS/Headset, Tre HoldCo client, Evergreen Herbal is now the largest manufacturer of THC-infused drinks in the United States. Award-winning products included Blaze American Cola®, The 4.20Bar™, the original Cannabis Quencher and a diversified portfolio geared toward a wide range of consumers. In California, Tre HoldCo subsidiary The Homeric Co. produces the fast acting Bad Hombre products, the first chocolate to be made using SōRSE™ water-soluble emulsion technology for the highest bioavailability. Founded in 2013 and self-funded, Tre HoldCo was built from the bottom up by Marco Hoffman, Jackie Brassington and Andy Bassington.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tre-holdco-expands-into-california-with-new-brand-bad-hombre-cannabis-thc-infused-artisan-chocolate-301357526.html

SOURCE Tre HoldCo.

