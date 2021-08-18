Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Official Dates Announced For 5th ICF Middle East Prism Award 2021

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICF Middle East Prism Award ceremony 2021 will take place September 29 at 7:30 pm Dubai time, the International Coach Federation (ICF) has announced.

ICF celebrates the growth of professional coaching in the Middle East with the announcement of the five (5) finalists for the ICF Middle East Prism Award 2021:

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Abu Dhabi School of Government, Ahli Bank Oman, ARAMEX Bahrain and Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF).

Past winners of the ICF Middle East Prism Award include ARAMEX International (2017), Bahrain Institute of Public Administration (2018), Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (2019) and the Qatar Financial Center (2020).

The ICF Middle East Prism Award is a highly competitive international award celebrating businesses and organizations that use coaching to fulfil rigorous professional standards, address key strategic goals, shape organizational culture, and yield discernible and measurable positive impacts.

The 2021 ICF Middle East Prism award ceremony is a free online event, hosted in English, featuring an interactive panel discussion with representatives from past Prism Award winners including DU (Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company) and BIPA (Bahrain Institute of Public Administration). Registration is open at https://www.icf-events.org/chapter-event/5th-icf-middle-prism-award-ceremony/.

Also read the case studies of the 2020 winner and honourable mention QFC (Qatar Financial Center) and OMIFCO (Omani India Fertilizer Company).

ICF is represented with local chapters in more than 10 countries in the Middle East and counts more than 900 ICF professional coaches (members and credentialed), who have met the rigorous ICF requirements. These coaches partner with their clients in a creative and thought-provoking process that inspires clients to maximize their personal and professional potential, as per ICF's definition of coaching.

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 39,000-plus members located in more than 145 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities and the world through coaching.

Access a longer version of this press release here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596004/Middle_East_Prism_Award_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/official-dates-announced-for-5th-icf-middle-east-prism-award-2021-301356912.html

SOURCE International Coaching Federation

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icf#The Middle East#Sidf#Aramex International#Du Lrb#Bipa#Omifco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
WorldThe Drum

Humour and the art of selling ACs in the Middle East

Marketing an air-conditioner can be a limiting exercise for any marketer, with most ads focusing on features. In such a challenging backdrop Midea Aircon, one of the most sold AC brands in the world, has launched a brand campaign around humor and health for the Middle East market. Here is a look at the ‘cooling’ plans of Midea Aircon for the region.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Qatar Petroleum Awards Major EPC Deal for NFE Project

Qatar Petroleum has announced the award of a 'major' engineering, procurement and construction contract for its North Field Expansion project to Tecnicas Reunidas S.A. Qatar Petroleum has announced the award of a “major” engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its North Field Expansion (NFE) project to Técnicas Reunidas S.A.
BusinessSpaceRef

StarLab Oasis Opens in Abu Dhabi - Nanoracks ventures into the Space AgTech sector

Nanoracks, the world’s leading provider of commercial access to space, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Space AgTech company, StarLab Oasis. This expansion highlights Nanoracks commitment to address the growing problems of desertification, climate change, water scarcity and food security. The research on the impact of harsh space environments and arid Earth conditions on agriculture, led us to the deserts of Abu Dhabi.
WorldWorld Economic Forum

Middle East and North Africa

The U.N. has called for a new government and a stop to fighting in Afghanistan. The U.N. Security Council has called for an immediate stop to violence in Afghanistan and for the establishment of a new government that includes women. New era of climate action diplomacy in the Middle East.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Worldtechstartups.com

Two new studies from Israel and the UK found that natural immunity is FAR superior and MUCH better than the artificial immunity from vaccines; vaccinated people were also 13 times as likely to be infected

In recent days, the FDA approval of Pfizer vaccines and vaccine mandates by employers and other organizations have managed to suck the oxygen out of the 24-hour news cycle. However, while vaccines and therapeutics play major roles in combating the deadly covid-19, what’s less talked about is the role of natural immunity in protecting people against the SARSCoV2 virus.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

ACWA Power opens first phase of Shuaa Energy III PSC project in Dubai

Saudi Arabia-based energy company ACWA Power has inaugurated the 300MW portion of the 900MW Shuaa Energy III PSC, the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai. The facility’s opening is intended to strengthen and support Dubai’s energy transition and diversification strategies. Shuaa Energy III...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

ADNOC Signs Framework Deals Worth Up To $1B

ADNOC has signed framework agreements worth up to $1 billion for Concept and Front-End Engineering Design services for major projects across its full value chain. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced that it has signed framework agreements worth up to $1 billion (AED 3.67 billion) for Concept and Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) services for major projects across its full value chain to support the delivery of its 2030 strategy.
WorldTravel Weekly

Abu Dhabi travel agent training scheme adds modules

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) has introduced new modules on its travel agent training scheme to mark the first year after it’s launch. The Abu Dhabi Specialists E-learning Programme, launched in May 2020, has been rolled out in 17 countries so far – including the UK – and has attracted 13,670 applicants, of whom more than 7,000 are now Abu Dhabi Specialists.
BusinessShareCast

BT slumps as CityFibre said to near investment deal with Abu Dhabi fund

BT shares slumped on Monday as it emerged that CityFibre, a challenger to its Openreach network, was set to secure a £500m investment from a consortium including Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund to help bolster its ultra-fast broadband roll-out. 1,732.58. 16:19 23/08/21. 0.00%. 0.00. 7,109.02. 16:25 23/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,107.01.
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

Abu Dhabi expands online training facilities

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is marking the first anniversary of its Abu Dhabi Specialists E-learning Programme by introducing new modules and markets for the training scheme. The programme, which was launched just over a year ago as part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s...
Businessinvesting.com

Rand Collapses as Middle East Descends Into Chaos

Phew, what a week in the markets - and in the world!. The Rand is now on the ropes following a staggering decline over the last few weeks, now sitting well above R15 to the Dollar. And this just a few weeks after no one could understand the ZAR's strength,...
Photographyharrisondaily.com

AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Aug. 12-18, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
In Homeland Security

China Attempts to Grow Its Influence in the Middle East

The diverging interests of the U.S. and the People’s Republic of China is not secret. Since the 1970s, there has been an ever-growing realization in the West that China has global interests and goals. China has created a foreign policy that has been the topic of discussion of many diplomats and scholars, and there is an abundance of research on this topic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy