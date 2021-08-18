Cancel
Crash Injures Three on W.Va. 2

Intelligencer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were transported to an area hospital following a late-morning crash between two vehicles on the northbound side of W.Va. 2 Tuesday. A car stopped at a traffic light on the northbound side of W.Va. 2 in McMechen ended up on the west side of W. Va. 2 South after it was struck from behind by a van, according to a law enforcement official on the scene. McMechen and Benwood Police Departments, Marshall County EMS and McMechen EMS and Fire Department all responded to the scene.

