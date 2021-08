This has been a rough week for Asheville. Let the blues soothe your soul by tuning in Soul of the Blues this Thursday from noon til 2pm on 103.3fm or stream it live at ashevillefm.org and also for 1 week after it airs. This week the Blueshound will bring to you new music by Johnny Tucker, The Black Keys and tracks from the new Alligator Records release celebrating 50 years of genuine houserockin’ music! I’ve also got vintage tracks from ZZ Top’s debut album, SRV produced Lonnie Mack release, “Strike Like Lightning”, and Guy Davis. The Notcho’ Blues Artist this week is the legendary Emmylou Harris! Tune into Soul of the Blues and the Blueshound will soothe your drowning soul with two hours of mind strippin’, butt whippin’ blues!