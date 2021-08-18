Discover Chicago’s movie-going past with film historian Adam Carston

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBefore the days of the many-screen multiplex, Chicago featured a wide variety of movie houses that showed an equally diverse set of films. From the lurid grindhouses of the Loop to spectacular palaces like the Uptown Theatre, film historian Adam Carston has the scoop on Chicago’s movie-going history. He joins John Landecker to look at some of the stories behind the Windy City’s silver screens.

