Making Mental Health a Priority
It seems more studies are confirming what we already knew regarding the toll taken on our collective mental wellbeing during the pandemic. An Ohio State University study of adolescent males showed worsened mental health between March and June 2020, including 32% reporting worsened mood, 33% increased anxiety, 25% increased thoughts of suicide, 25% reported use of substances and 75% reporting one mental or behavioral health symptom in the last 30 days (before June 2020.) One school district in Ohio reported 84 students hospitalized due to mental health issues during the pandemic, according to an Ohio Capital Journal report.www.theintelligencer.net
