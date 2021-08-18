Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Making Mental Health a Priority

Intelligencer
 8 days ago

It seems more studies are confirming what we already knew regarding the toll taken on our collective mental wellbeing during the pandemic. An Ohio State University study of adolescent males showed worsened mental health between March and June 2020, including 32% reporting worsened mood, 33% increased anxiety, 25% increased thoughts of suicide, 25% reported use of substances and 75% reporting one mental or behavioral health symptom in the last 30 days (before June 2020.) One school district in Ohio reported 84 students hospitalized due to mental health issues during the pandemic, according to an Ohio Capital Journal report.

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Behavioral Health#Depression#Race#Mental Health A Priority#An Ohio State University#Ohio Capital Journal#Osu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Mental Health in Spotlight as MD K-12 Schools Reopen

BALTIMORE, Md. — As Maryland children prepare to return to school in the next few weeks, experts say ensuring their mental health is stable is a top priority. Dr. Sharon Hoover, professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said many children faced more anxieties and stresses than ever […] The post Mental Health in Spotlight as MD K-12 Schools Reopen appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Find a Therapist and Mental Health Support

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Looking for a therapist, but you’re not sure where to start? You’ve come to the right place. Whether you have a mental health...
Mental HealthEllwood City Ledger

Stressed out by school? Make a plan and take care of your mental and physical health

Stress is a fact of life on college campuses. Stress can be beneficial if it motivates you, but it can also wear you down. Depression is more serious and long-lasting than stress, and requires a different kind of help. The good news is that depression is a highly treatable condition. However, it's not something you can snap out of by yourself, so it's important to get help.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Impact of lockdown on mental health of students

Paying attention to the mental health of students is the need of the hour. According to a study published in the Asian Journal of Psychiatry, over 53% of Indian university students suffer from moderate to extremely severe depression. According to our own studies, 74% of Indian students suffer from high to severe stress.
Kidsktoe.com

Parents Encouraged to Monitor Kids’ Mental Health

Parents are being encouraged to pay attention to their kid’s mental health as they adjust to returning to the classroom. Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse:. “We’ve seen a significant increase in mental health issues in children and teenagers over the pandemic, increases in depression, anxiety, and social isolation. There is quite the adjustment that we expect kids will need to make, especially those who were (participating in) fully online schooling all of last year.”
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Letter to the editor: When discussing mental health, words make all the difference

Mental health issues have received needed public attention lately. Gymnast Simone Biles’ courage in speaking up at the Olympics instead of suffering in silence is the latest example of a well-known person sparking a broad conversation around mental health issues. And while talking about mental health is an important step in the right direction it’s also vital that we consider the words we use when talking about mental health.
Mental HealthPosted by
CW33

Students are returning to school with anxiety, grief and gaps in social skills – will there be enough mental health resources?

(THE CONVERSATION) Even before COVID-19, as many as 1 in 6 young children had a diagnosed mental, behavioral or developmental disorder. New findings suggest a doubling of rates of disorders such as anxiety and depression among children and adolescents during the pandemic. One reason is that children’s well-being is tightly connected to family and community conditions such as stress and financial worries.
Mental HealthThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Did Covid Break Students’ Mental Health?

Nushka Gupta and Stephen Chen are excited for the fall semester. But they aren’t sure how it’ll go. Gupta, a first-year student at New York University, is worried about adjusting to college coursework and putting her rusty social skills to use. “It’s been so long since I’ve been around so many people,” she said.
FitnessPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Want to Stress Less? Here Are the Foods That Boost Mental Health

What we put in our mouths directly impacts our mood, according to a new study, and understanding the connection between diet and mental health can help us make better food choices and experience less daily stress. The gut and the brain are constantly communicating with each other, via what's called "the gut-brain axis," and nutritional compounds in the food we eat can have a dramatic influence on our stress levels.
Mental HealthEverydayHealth.com

Mental Health Recap: 4 Must-Read Studies From July 2021

People with mental health disorders like depression or anxiety have an increased risk of dying from COVID-19, and children who sustain a severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) are more likely to be diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) — read on for more mental health news from July 2021.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

What the Delta lockdown is doing to your mental health

As the Sydney lockdown enters its ninth week, Scientia Professor Richard Bryant from UNSW's School of Psychology describes what we are thinking and why, and the effect of isolation on our mental health. Is this lockdown different from last year's lockdown in terms of our mental health?. We are having...
Mental Healthtulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION | Medical community must address mental health stigma

Most college students pick a field of study that they believe will lead them to fulfillment and happiness. “Health Professions” is the fifth most popular major at Tulane, suggesting that a significant number of Tulane students feel as if they will reach fulfillment and happiness by pursuing professions in the health service industry.
Mental Healthnwadventists.com

Why Mental Health Matters: Signs and Treatment of Depression

It may surprise you to learn that your mental and physical health are connected in powerful ways. How your body feels can affect how your brain feels — and vice versa. Mental health conditions — particularly depression — can increase your risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. In fact, depression is just as significant a risk factor for heart disease as smoking and high cholesterol. The good news is that just like many other health disorders, depression is treatable.
Mental HealthPosted by
Gadget Flow

Qi Coil Mini PEMF therapy gadget makes mental health easy and reduces stress and anxiety

Improve your mental health with the Qi Coil Mini PEMF therapy gadget. When you use it with the Qi Coil app, this gadget generates soothing magnetic energy. In fact, the app uses unique, powerful, and harmonic sounds and converts them into an electromagnetic energy field. This transforms your mind, removes stress, helps you relax, and lets you sleep better. These scientifically proven frequencies quickly shift your mind into altered states of consciousness and awareness. All you have to do is download them to use during meditation or other times. Furthermore, this totally contactless and noninvasive technology covers up to a 20-square-foot area (Qi Coil Max). Accelerate your health and raise your spiritual resonance while enhancing your brainwaves and mind power. It is a modern version of one of Nikola Tesla’s inventions! With this device, you can choose your mood and energize your body with the power of frequency and energy.
Connecticut Statectbythenumbers.news

Tele-Mental Health Services to be Provided for State Community College Students

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) President Terrence Cheng has announced that, beginning in the fall 2021 semester, students at Connecticut’s community colleges will have access to free, 24/7, telehealth options to provide health and counseling services. Through a partnership with the telehealth company TimelyMD, students will have the opportunity...

Comments / 0

Community Policy