Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Belships ASA: Distribution of dividend of NOK 0.40 per share

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. At a board meeting on 17 August 2021, the board of directors of Belships ASA (the "Company") resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 0.40 per share, in total NOK 101,099,466, based on the Company's net profit for the 2020 financial year. The decision is based on an authority granted by the Company's general meeting on 25 May 2021.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nok#Asa#Dividend#Stocks#Belships Asa#Streetinsider Premium#Company#Belships Ceo#07 02 Cet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportskitco.com

Teck announces dividend of $0.05 per share

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Earlier in July, the company reported that its adjusted profit attributable to shareholders was $339 million or $0.64...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Raises Quarterly Dividend 11.1% to $0.10; 1.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. This is an 11.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.09. The dividend will be payable on...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c; Raises Outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.14, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $496.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $469.48 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 8.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 30, 2021,...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Aviat Networks (AVNW) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) reported Q4 EPS of $0.45, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $71.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $64.88 million.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Salesforce (CRM) Tops Q2 EPS by 56c; Raises Outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported Q2 EPS of $1.48, $0.56 better than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.34 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion.
StocksStreetInsider.com

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Misses Q4 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) reported Q4 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $188.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $184.93 million.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

LSI Industries (LYTS) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 2.8% Yield

LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 7, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 27, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.8 percent. For...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Lannett (LCI) Misses Q4 EPS by 7c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lannett (NYSE: LCI) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.19), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $106 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. GUIDANCE:. Lannett sees FY2022 revenue...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Guess? (GES) Tops Q2 EPS by 26c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Guess? (NYSE: GES) reported Q2 EPS of $0.96, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $629 million versus the consensus estimate of $648.6 million. Outlook:. Given the current circumstances...
Financial Reportstheedgemarkets.com

OpenSys reports stronger 2Q profit despite revenue dip, pays 0.25 sen dividend

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 23): OpenSys (M) Bhd's net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (2QFY21) rose 7.46% to RM2.77 million from RM2.57 million a year ago, thanks to a favourable product mix where contribution from higher-margin maintenance of cash-recycling ATMs, software solutions and business process outsourcing in the bill payment kiosks and cheque processing segment climbed 23.6% to RM14 million, compared with RM11.4 million previously.
StocksStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan (JPM) to increase the quarterly common stock dividend to $1.00 per share, up from $0.90 per share

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) announced today that it has completed the Federal Reserve's 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review ("CCAR") stress test process. The Firm's indicative Stress Capital Buffer ("SCB") requirement is 3.2% (down from the current 3.3%) and the Firm's minimum Standardized Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio is 11.2% (down from the current 11.3%). The Federal Reserve Board will provide the Firm with its final SCB requirement by August 31, 2021, and that requirement will become effective on October 1, 2021 and will remain in effect until September 30, 2022.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Belships ASA : Report 2nd quarter 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. STRONG MARKET "“ RETURNING VALUE TO SHAREHOLDERS. Â EBITDA of USD 36.0m (USD 1.9m) including USD 14.5m from Lighthouse Navigation. Â Net result of USD 22.5m (USD -14.6m) Â Declared dividend of USD 11.4m (NOK 0.40 per...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

LIDDS Interim report January "“ June 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Net sales amounted to MSEK 0.8 (0.0) Operating expenses amounted to MSEK -21.3 (-13.3) Profit/loss before and after tax amounted to MSEK -20.6 (-13.3) Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.68 (-0.54)
StocksStreetInsider.com

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.04), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $86.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. GUIDANCE:. Zuora, Inc. sees FY2022...

Comments / 0

Community Policy