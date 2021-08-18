Belships ASA: Distribution of dividend of NOK 0.40 per share

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) announced today that it has completed the Federal Reserve's 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review ("CCAR") stress test process. The Firm's indicative Stress Capital Buffer ("SCB") requirement is 3.2% (down from the current 3.3%) and the Firm's minimum Standardized Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio is 11.2% (down from the current 11.3%). The Federal Reserve Board will provide the Firm with its final SCB requirement by August 31, 2021, and that requirement will become effective on October 1, 2021 and will remain in effect until September 30, 2022.