Permira mandates Goldman Sachs for up to $2 billion sale of Tricor – sources

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Private equity firm Permira has mandated Goldman Sachs to run a sale of business services company Tricor Group in a deal that could fetch up to $2 billion, three people with knowledge of the transaction told Reuters. The sale process is expected to kick off soon...

