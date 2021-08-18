Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Belships ASA : Report 2nd quarter 2021

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. STRONG MARKET "“ RETURNING VALUE TO SHAREHOLDERS. Â EBITDA of USD 36.0m (USD 1.9m) including USD 14.5m from Lighthouse Navigation. Â Net result of USD 22.5m (USD -14.6m) Â Declared dividend of USD 11.4m (NOK 0.40 per...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asa#Cash And Cash Equivalents#Financial Result#Belships Asa#Streetinsider Premium#Ebitda#Ultramax#Time#Bsi#Usd#Belmoira#Belray#Belisland#Drydocked#Belorient#Beltrader#Belknight#Belforce#Beltokyo#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Related
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

GOGL "“ Second Quarter 2021 Results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL / OSE: GOGL) (the "Company" or "Golden Ocean"), a leading dry bulk shipping company, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

LIDDS Interim report January "“ June 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Net sales amounted to MSEK 0.8 (0.0) Operating expenses amounted to MSEK -21.3 (-13.3) Profit/loss before and after tax amounted to MSEK -20.6 (-13.3) Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.68 (-0.54)
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Harbor Custom Development Reports 70% Increase in Gross Revenue and 346% of Net Income in 2nd Quarter Financial Results

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI; HCDIP; HCDIW), an innovative and market-leading real estate company, has reported impressive 2nd quarter financial results. According to the 2021 2nd quarter report, revenues were $14,132,400 with a net income of $1,069,400. The 2nd quarter revenues were 70% greater than the 2nd quarter of 2020, while net income also increased 346% over the same period.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Belships ASA: Distribution of dividend of NOK 0.40 per share

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. At a board meeting on 17 August 2021, the board of directors of Belships ASA (the "Company") resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 0.40 per share, in total NOK 101,099,466, based on the Company's net profit for the 2020 financial year. The decision is based on an authority granted by the Company's general meeting on 25 May 2021.
Waverly, IAwaverlyia.com

Economic Indicators for 2nd Quarter 2021

Second quarter economic indicators were positive in most categories. Residential real estate sales show a strong rebound from the pandemic effects one year ago, permits were issued for 11 new single family homes, and building permit valuation reflects a large commercial project in Denver.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2021

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) announced that management will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on August 16, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast on August 17, 2021, 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and provide a clinical and corporate update. Management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Analysts and investors interested in submitting questions must do so in advance of the call and are encouraged to email questions to the Company’s investor relations representative at [email protected]
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

BANK NORWEGIAN ASA: EVENTFUL QUARTER WITH IMPROVED ACTIVITY LEVEL AND RECORD STRONG CAPITALIZATION

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Bank Norwegian Group (the Group) reported profit after tax in the second quarter of NOK 367.8 million compared with NOK 396.8 million in the first quarter and down from NOK 582.1 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease from the previous quarter is mainly caused by lower interest income, mainly in Norway from a lower loan portfolio and Sweden and Denmark due to portfolio sales. In addition, this quarter has increased commission income from credit card activity and insurance incentives, offset by seasonal income from Visa in the first quarter. Loan loss provision in the quarter is down by NOK 19 million to NOK 370.7 million. Return on equity ended at 13.3%, compared with 14.3% in the previous quarter. The return on assets was 2.5%, compared with 2.6% in the previous quarter.
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Home Depot declares 2nd quarter dividend of $1.65

Home improvement retail giant The Home Depot, whose corporate headquarters are in Cobb County, announced a second quarter dividend of $1.65 per share. According to the company’s press release, this is the 138th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend. “The dividend is payable on September 16, 2021,...
Rochester, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Mayo Clinic 2nd Quarter Fiscal Performance Set a New Record

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic's recovery from the pandemic economic shutdown now includes a record-setting financial performance for the second quarter of this year. A required regulatory filing indicates the Mayo Clinic's income from current activities from April through June totaled about $451 million. A year ago,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Financial Update

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) recently announced its business update and second-quarter financial results. “NRx is pleased to report its first quarterly results as a publicly traded company. We have continued to make substantial progress as a company with the filing of an EUA request for ZYESAMI in the US on May 31st, and the filing and granting of an EUA in the Nation of Georgia, with first orders expected shortly. We are honored to have been selected by the Israeli Institute for Biological Research to develop and market the BriLife COVID vaccine. Finally, we are looking forward to restarting trials of our psychiatry drug, NRX-101, in the coming months,” said Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, CEO and Chairman of NRx.
Financial Reportsd1softballnews.com

Robinhood, 62% of crypto revenues from Dogecoin in the 2nd quarter

The online trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) stated that in the second quarter the cryptocurrency meme Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) accounted for 62% of its revenue based on cryptocurrency transactions. What happened. Robinhood, which announced its first earnings results as a publicly traded company on Wednesday, said cryptocurrency revenues...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

AKVA group ASA: Q2 2021 financial reporting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acceptable activity and order intake but challenging profitability. AKVA group delivered revenue for Q2 of 832 MNOK (862 MNOK), a decrease of 3% compared to Q2 2020. EBITDA decreased...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

FRO - Second Quarter and Six Months 2021 Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Frontline Ltd. (the "Company" or "Frontline"), today reported unaudited results for the three and six months ended JuneÂ 30, 2021:. Highlights. Net loss of $26.6 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Valvoline (VVV) Declares $0.125 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, or $0.5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 30, 2021, with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Raises Quarterly Dividend 11.1% to $0.10; 1.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. This is an 11.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.09. The dividend will be payable on...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

BOUYGUES: FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Strong growth in sales and earnings versus H1 2020. Record level of liquidity for a mid-year and net debt at end-June at a historical low. GUIDANCE FOR THE GROUP REVISED UPWARD. KEY...

Comments / 0

Community Policy