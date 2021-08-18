Belships ASA : Report 2nd quarter 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Bank Norwegian Group (the Group) reported profit after tax in the second quarter of NOK 367.8 million compared with NOK 396.8 million in the first quarter and down from NOK 582.1 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease from the previous quarter is mainly caused by lower interest income, mainly in Norway from a lower loan portfolio and Sweden and Denmark due to portfolio sales. In addition, this quarter has increased commission income from credit card activity and insurance incentives, offset by seasonal income from Visa in the first quarter. Loan loss provision in the quarter is down by NOK 19 million to NOK 370.7 million. Return on equity ended at 13.3%, compared with 14.3% in the previous quarter. The return on assets was 2.5%, compared with 2.6% in the previous quarter.