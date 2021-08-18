Cancel
Public Health

New COVID cases in Japan’s Osaka mark record of around 2,300 -Kyodo

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Osaka prefecture is set to report a record number of new coronavirus cases at around 2,300 on Wednesday, Kyodo news agency reported. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa)

kfgo.com

