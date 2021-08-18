Cancel
China's Geely Automobile first-half profit up 4%

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday its first-half net profit grew 4%, as the world’s biggest car market recovers. Hangzhou-based Geely, China’s highest-profile automaker globally due to the group’s investments in Volvo Cars and Daimler AG, posted January-June profit of 2.38 billion yuan ($367.20 million), versus 2.3 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

