Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

BELSHIPS ASA: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA:. Dividend amount: NOK 0.40 per share. Declared currency: NOK. Last day including right: 19 August 2021. Ex-date: 20 August...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asa#Dividend#Stocks#Belships#Belships Asa#Streetinsider Premium#Nok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Raises Quarterly Dividend 11.1% to $0.10; 1.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. This is an 11.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.09. The dividend will be payable on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 8.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 30, 2021,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

SpareBank 1 SMN: Issuance of Senior Non-Preferred Bond in NOK

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SpareBank 1 SMN has today issued new senior non-preferred bond of NOK 500 million. Settlement date is September 2 2021 and maturity date November 2 2027. First call option...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Belships ASA: Distribution of dividend of NOK 0.40 per share

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. At a board meeting on 17 August 2021, the board of directors of Belships ASA (the "Company") resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 0.40 per share, in total NOK 101,099,466, based on the Company's net profit for the 2020 financial year. The decision is based on an authority granted by the Company's general meeting on 25 May 2021.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Belships ASA : Report 2nd quarter 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. STRONG MARKET "“ RETURNING VALUE TO SHAREHOLDERS. Â EBITDA of USD 36.0m (USD 1.9m) including USD 14.5m from Lighthouse Navigation. Â Net result of USD 22.5m (USD -14.6m) Â Declared dividend of USD 11.4m (NOK 0.40 per...
StocksStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Estimates Raised for Goldman Sachs (GS), Sees Shares Undervalued

BofA Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala reiterated a Buy rating and $440.00 price target on Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) while raising ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Van Lanschot Kempen: strong net profit of â‚¬58.3 million

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 26 August 2021. Net profit increased to â‚¬58.3 million (H1 2020: â‚¬9.5 million) Record net AuM inflows at Private Clients of â‚¬2.4 billion; net outflows at Wholesale & Institutional Clients of â‚¬2.0 billion, due...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Assurant (AIZ) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share, or $2.64 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August...
StocksStreetInsider.com

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Misses Q4 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) reported Q4 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $188.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $184.93 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.04), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $86.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. GUIDANCE:. Zuora, Inc. sees FY2022...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c; Raises Outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.14, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $496.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $469.48 million.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Announces Shareholder Approval of Redecan Acquisition

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HEXO Corp ( NASDAQ: HEXO) is pleased to announce that at its meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"), holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of HEXO ("Common Shares") showed their overwhelming support of the previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of the entities that carry on the business of Redecan, Canada’s largest privately-owned licensed producer (the “Transaction”) in exchange for $400 million to be paid in cash in addition to the issuance of 69,721,116 Common Shares (the “Consideration Shares”), subject to certain customary adjustments. A total of 28,969,378 Common Shares (approximately 19% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) were represented at the Meeting in person by virtual attendance or by proxy.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Aviat Networks (AVNW) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) reported Q4 EPS of $0.45, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $71.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $64.88 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) at Buy

Jefferies analyst John Hecht initiates coverage on AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Roblox Corp. (RBLX) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz initiates coverage on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

BANK NORWEGIAN ASA: EVENTFUL QUARTER WITH IMPROVED ACTIVITY LEVEL AND RECORD STRONG CAPITALIZATION

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Bank Norwegian Group (the Group) reported profit after tax in the second quarter of NOK 367.8 million compared with NOK 396.8 million in the first quarter and down from NOK 582.1 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease from the previous quarter is mainly caused by lower interest income, mainly in Norway from a lower loan portfolio and Sweden and Denmark due to portfolio sales. In addition, this quarter has increased commission income from credit card activity and insurance incentives, offset by seasonal income from Visa in the first quarter. Loan loss provision in the quarter is down by NOK 19 million to NOK 370.7 million. Return on equity ended at 13.3%, compared with 14.3% in the previous quarter. The return on assets was 2.5%, compared with 2.6% in the previous quarter.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

IDEX Biometrics ASA releases Interim Report for the First Half of 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oslo, Norway "“ 12 August 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX Biometrics or the Company), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions for payment cards and adjacent applications, today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Â Â The first half report, to be filed with Financial Supervisory Authority in Norway (Finanstilsynet), Â and other materials are accessible on the Company's website: www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/interim-results/.

Comments / 0

Community Policy