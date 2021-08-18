Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watauga County, NC

Real estate inventory levels affecting sales and pricing

By High Country Association of Realtors
averyjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH COUNTRY – Low real estate inventory is directly affecting the high sale prices and low total sales we are currently experiencing locally, as well as nationally. Residential and land inventory in the High Country continues its slow climb after hitting record lows in April. However, when compared to inventory levels and recorded sales this time last year, we see a stark comparison, with the total number of homes sold down by 33 percent.

www.averyjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Watauga County, NC
County
Avery County, NC
Watauga County, NC
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Prices#Home Price#Residential Real Estate#Home Sales#The High Country#High Country Realtors#Alleghany#Freddie Mac#Frm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Birmingham, ALYellowhammer News

Brokers’ tips for buyers in a seller’s market

Just like summer in the South, Alabama’s real estate market is sizzling hot and showing no real signs of cooling down as buyers literally compete for homes as soon as they hit the market. From all-cash offers to persuasion letters, every tactic is on the table in an extreme seller’s market.
Real Estateidahobusinessreview.com

‘A ripple-effect’ of housing challenges — mortgage rates and real estate trends

Low housing inventory, climbing home prices and a shortage of workers and supplies are just a few not-so-secret challenges facing stakeholders in the mortgage lending and residential real estate industries statewide, so, Idaho Business Review asked five industry stakeholders to lend their expertise during an Aug. 3 Breakfast Series panel discussion. Panelists agreed that while these ...
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

What Can $350,000 Get You In The Charlotte Housing Market?

What Can $350,000 get you in the Charlotte Housing Market?. One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s most undeniable economic effects has been the red-hot real estate market. In cities across the country, homes are getting snapped up in just days on the market, with multiple offers, sales above the asking price, and many seller-friendly conditions.
Massachusetts Statebostonagentmagazine.com

Low inventory continues to be a challenge for Massachusetts buyers

Real estate inventory in the Bay State continues to be a challenge for buyers looking for single-family homes as well as condominiums. According to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors July Housing Report, single-family home inventory dropped 40.3% from last year while condominium inventory fell 36.7%. Median home prices also fell,...
Real Estatedsnews.com

‘Delta Dip’ in Mortgage Rates Drives Homebuying Power Upward

Proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of July 2021 found that potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% month-over-month increase. This total represents an 82% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. “The bump in housing...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Real EstatePosted by
The Associated Press

July home sales up 1% as prices reach unprecedented levels

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes rose a modest 1% in July after a string of declines as new home prices soar to record levels. Sales last month reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June as builders confronted surging lumber prices and a shortage of workers.
Real Estatewiartonecho.com

Realtors 'disturbed' by Liberals' plan to regulate real estate market

The Ontario and local real estate associations panned the federal Liberals’ plan to eliminate blind bidding in the home market saying it does not address the root cause of soaring house prices and it limits Canadians’ options. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Fannie Mae Downgrades 2021 GDP, Home Sales Forecast

Fannie Mae has downgraded its 2021 real gross domestic product forecast citing the Delta variant of COVID-19 and persistently strained supply chains but has upgraded its outlook for 2022. The GSE dropped its 2021 fourth quarter year over year projection to 6.3% from 7% while raising its expectations for a...
Businessirei.com

Commercial real estate lending markets mirror economic recovery

Commercial lending markets strengthened in second quarter 2021, mirroring the wider economic recovery, with borrowers’ growing risk appetite fueling increased demand for transitional financing, such as bridge loans, according to CBRE. The CBRE Lending Momentum Index, which tracks the pace of CBRE-originated commercial loan closings in the United States, remained...
Hillsboro, NHnhbr.com

Supply woes worsen as New Hampshire home prices continue to rise

Less is more when it comes to real estate. The number of home sales in New Hampshire last month dropped by nearly 15% from a year ago as prices climbed by 18%. For the past three months the median price for a single-family home in New Hampshire has been hovering at about $400,000. and it was $402,000 in July. More importantly, inventory – the number of homes on the market – which had been rising, started to fall again. And new listings, which had been climbing since December, fell by 500 from June to July, to 1,832, which is 15% below July 2020. The number of homes for sale dropped by nearly 200 from June and was down 40% from last July.
Real Estateyieldpro.com

Fannie Mae raises forecast for multifamily housing production

Fannie Mae’s August economic forecast projects lower GDP growth for the rest of 2021, partially offset by higher GDP growth for Q1 2022. Their housing forecast anticipates more multifamily housing starts in 2021 and 2022. Housing: less single-family, more multifamily. For the third month in a row, Fannie Mae adjusted...
Real Estateaudacy.com

Existing home sales rose in July, inventory ticked higher

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose for the second consecutive month in July, though only modestly from a year ago, suggesting the red-hot housing market may be cooling a little. Existing homes sales rose 2% last month from June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units, the...
Real EstatePosted by
Cheddar News

Existing Home Sales Jump as Real Estate Market Opens Up

Existing home sales jumped 2 percent in July, up for the second month in a row. The real estate market has been shaken up over the last year as work-from-home, homeschooling, and delayed vacations have changed the way people are thinking about their homes, said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate. He also noted that millennials are years away from hitting their peak homebuyership years, so he expects supply shortages in the years to come because of lagging building.
Real Estatebostonagentmagazine.com

Existing-home sales rise again in July

Existing-home sales rose for the second month in a row in July, as the median price also posted a month-over-month gain, the National Association of Realtors said. Total existing-home sales, which are completed transactions including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, rose 2% from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million in July. Year over year, sales were up 1.5% from 5.9 million transactions in July 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy