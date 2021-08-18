Real estate inventory levels affecting sales and pricing
HIGH COUNTRY – Low real estate inventory is directly affecting the high sale prices and low total sales we are currently experiencing locally, as well as nationally. Residential and land inventory in the High Country continues its slow climb after hitting record lows in April. However, when compared to inventory levels and recorded sales this time last year, we see a stark comparison, with the total number of homes sold down by 33 percent.www.averyjournal.com
