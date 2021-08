The Tokyo Paralympic Games took flight with an allegorical aeroplane-themed opening ceremony packed with strong messages of inclusivity and hope for the world’s disabled population.Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga were among those present for a landmark moment organisers and many athletes feared may never happen.The long-awaited event took place precisely 364 days later than planned and around 17 months since being postponed due to coronavirus.Ellie Simmonds and John Stubbs led out Great Britain’s delegation as flagbearers, smiling behind their masks as they waved for the cameras.Yet it was 13-year-old wheelchair user Yui Wago who stole the...