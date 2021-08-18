Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

BUSINESS | Does working remotely work?

By Cami Miller
Livingston Parish News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most significant shifts resulting from the pandemic is more people moving to remote work. There are many benefits for people who work remotely, but it does offer unique challenges for the person who must manage the remote worker. Today over 18% of the workforce telecommutes full time,...

www.livingstonparishnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Working#Working Remotely#Work Environment#Commuting##Frequency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

Dairy Queen so desperate for employees they’re offering $2,400 to new hires - but people are skeptical

In an attempt to draw in new employees, businesses across the U.S. are offering incentives to fight against the shortage of workers. In a TikTok that has racked up half a million views, @randa_lauryn’s viral clip shows an American fast-food chain advertising a substantial bonus – simply for signing up. The Dairy Queen sign claims to offer $2,400 to new starters. ‘Now hiring – $2400 sign-up bonus’, the ad read. Naturally, fellow TikTokers were sceptical about the offer and took to the comments to share their confusion and theories. There were many doubts about the chances of receiving the...
SFGate

Tooling Intelligence expands on its Inventory Solutions success

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. As an exclusive SupplyPro reseller since 2005, Tooling Intelligence has developed an excellent reputation for not only working with industrial distributors and manufacturing customers to determine the most efficient solution, but has developed a world-class training, installation and support organization. Supporting thousands of devices across 47 countries, manufacturing systems in Europe will significantly lower costs and dramatically improve time to market. TI is committed to a significant parts inventory to facilitate expedited service from TI’s experienced technicians.
Inc.com

CEOs Worry Prolonged Remote Work Might Hurt Their Businesses

Remote work isn't going away any time soon, and CEOs are concerned. With the rise of the Delta variant and the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, many large companies are delaying their returns to the office until early next year, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. That timeline would amount to nearly a two-year stretch of working remotely -- and executives at many companies are worried about how that might affect their businesses.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Herald

How to create a remote work plan for your business

The global pandemic affected every aspect of our lives -- including the way we work. As part of the management team at Capstone Financial Advisors, I saw firsthand how the pandemic pushed our business to make quick decisions, all while continuing to serve clients and grow the firm. Our employees...
Small BusinessNewsTimes

Streamline Your Business Operations with This Entrepreneurial Tools Suite

Entrepreneurs use a lot of apps. Any small business does, really. We've even got lists of the best apps that entrepreneurs can use to make their professional lives easier. While choice is great, and it's nice that there are so many specialized apps designed to do so many unique business operations, it becomes a major hassle and waste of money when you're spending thousands on dozens of different apps.
Career Development & Advicehealthleadersmedia.com

Non-Job-Specific Areas of Focus for Employee Training

When training staff for their specific job, be sure to include other nonspecific areas that warrant attention. — This article wasfirst published August 24, 2021, by HR Daily Advisor, a sibling publication to HealthLeaders. Employee training has traditionally focused on a job’s specifics—for example, a payroll specialist should be trained...
FacebookThrive Global

Networking Tips for Professionals Working Remotely

Technology advancement and the use of the internet allow employees to conduct their responsibilities remotely. Companies involved in software development, data analysis, freelancing, and logistic led efforts to work from home. Remote work provides employees with freedom and flexibility. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic led to travel restriction and lockdown, necessitating most companies to adopt a working-from-home approach. Although remote work eliminates commuting and provides a better career and life balance, it can eliminate interactions with new people. Maintaining connections is crucial for personal and business growth. Here are networking tips that can help professionals working from home maintain and grow their relationships.
Economyhrbartender.com

Exit Interviews: Ask Employees About Their Experience

Employee retention continues to be an issue for organizations. We continue to hear about “The Great Resignation” and the “turnover tsunami”. There’s constant conversation about employee wellbeing and the employee value proposition. We all realize times have been tough but now is the perfect time to examine some of your processes to ensure that your organization remains healthy.
Economymarketplace.org

A tour of the remote-work industrial complex

The delta variant of the coronavirus has made it pretty clear that for many white-collar workers, remote work is here to stay. Companies are now getting serious about making it work well, rather than simply making it work, and they’re increasingly looking to hire someone to help. The remote work industrial complex has arrived, with an army of consultants offering everything from white papers to feng shui strategies to make productivity and profits soar.
Economygetmarketreport.com

American’s number one workplace attribute is a flexible work-from-home policy, new research shows – digitalhub

American employees say that the number one workplace feature they’ll be searching for post-COVID is the ability to work remotely when they please. That’s according to a new study of 2,000 Americans who are currently working remotely, which found that more than two in five (48%) say a company’s policy on remote work is now their number one desired workplace attribute.
Economyminneapolisfed.org

The Geography of Remote Work

We show that cities with higher population density specialize in high-skill service jobs that can be done remotely. The urban and industry bias of remote work potential shaped the recent pandemic’s economic impact. Many high-skill service workers started to work remotely, withdrawing spending from big-city consumer service industries dependent on their demand. As a result, low-skill service workers in big cities bore most of the recent pandemic’s economic impact. Our findings have broader implications for the distributional consequences of the U.S. economy’s transition to more remote work.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Building a Good Remote Work Culture

Creating a positive work culture for your company is critical to your business’ success. It’s more than just bringing in food for everyone to eat; it’s about connecting your employees to the company they work for. This is especially true for remote teams—the physical distance between remote workers means that working to create a positive work culture will take much more work, but it’s still critical to make certain it exists. By making sure your company lives up to its values, your work culture will enrich your employees’ well-being, retain top talent, and turn them into advocates for your business.
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Remote working positively impacting employee experience

Globalization Partners announced the findings of its survey which focused on the sentiment of people working on global teams. 63 percent of respondents say their companies will make remote work a permanent fixture following the global pandemic. The remote working experience. The survey, which gathered input from 1,250 employees across...
EconomyPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Can You Work Remotely? Get Paid to Move

If nothing else, during the last year or so we've learned that a lot of people have jobs where they can work remotely. You don't even have to head into the office, or even be in the same city as your job. Well now, some communities will pay you to...
Economytimebusinessnews.com

How Much Should Businesses Pay in Remote Work Stipend

Thanks to COVID-19, life has changed drastically in these past couple of months, especially for the corporate workforce. With businesses forced to shut down and offices being closed, working from home became the lifeline of many companies during this time. With no set date on when things will return to...
Labor Issuesslashdot.org

The Case Against Working Remotely Full-Time

Let things play out naturally without forcing people into an office if they don't want to go, and see if those businesses do well. That seems a more reasonable response than getting all panicky about how something is different and trying to force it to stay the same. Do you...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Thousands of Google workers agree to pay cuts so they can work remotely

To some Americans, being able to work remotely is so important they're willing to take a pay cut. Just ask Google. Since June, roughly 10,000 of the internet company's more than 135,000 workers have asked for permission either to work remotely on a full-time basis or to relocate to a different office once COVID-19 subsides. Google has so far approved 85% of the requests. The catch? Employees who choose to work from home, or even at an office in a new city or state, often must accept pay cuts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy