Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

ROGER DALE JAMIESON

Alpena News
 7 days ago

Roger Dale Jamieson, age 85, stepped into eternity ready to meet Jesus Christ, his beloved Lord and Savior. He would urge you to be ready also – on the day of your crossing or Jesus’ coming in the clouds. At 3:46 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2021, surrounded by family, he...

www.thealpenanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Animals#Oscoda High School#3rd Armored Division#Alcona Seed Growers#Gillies Funeral Home#Gideons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Army
Related
walterborolive.com

Stephen Dale Schmitt

Mr. Stephen Dale Schmitt, 58, of Round O, entered into rest Sunday morning, August 15, 2021 at Colleton Medical Center. Born February 9, 1959 in Honolulu, Hawaii, he was the son of the late Raymond Lee Schmitt and Juanita Hager Schmitt. A memorial service will be held 4 o’clock, Monday...
Obituariesballardsunderfuneral.com

Dale M. Pearson

My thoughts and prayers are with all of Dale’s family. You are being thought of in this time of loss. I had the privilege of working with Dale at Coca Cola, the last 6 years. His wit, his little smile and his wonderful sense of humor will always be missed.
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Articles of Faith

Southern Pines UMC is hosting its first-ever GriefShare group led by Bill and Doris Russell. Meetings are every Thursday evening from 6 from 8 p.m., ending Oct. 14, at the church in Reeves Hall (Ezra Room) located at 175 Midland Road, Southern Pines. GriefShare is a 13-week program of "help...
ObituariesRiver Falls Journal

Margaret “Maggie” Harris

Maggie P Harris was born to a very young, sixteen year old mother, whom herself had married young to escape an abusive home. She was born in June 30, 1961 in the town of Danbury, Connecticut, where she spent the first part of her childhood. However, by the age of one she contracted polio, an illness that she survived, but it tragically left her with little use of right leg. As a result she required a brace to walk for the rest of her life. In spite of this she enjoyed playing various sports growing up, and was known for being a tom-boy. When she learned to drive she refused to park in handicap spaces, and would often shoot a little side-eye at anyone who was not overtly disabled that she spotted parking in one.
Georgetown, TNCleveland Daily Banner

Dale L. Pendergrass

Dale L. Pendergrass, 62, of Georgetown, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in a local hospital. Companion Funeral Home has charge of these arrangements.
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Don and Mary Clute celebrate 50 years

Don and Mary Clute celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 12, and decided the golden sunrise over Lake Superior would be the perfect setting for their celebration. The Clutes, lifelong Alpena residents, were joined by their family at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the western Upper Peninsula for a week of laughs, adventure, and campfire stories about their wedding day (which seems like only yesterday).

Comments / 0

Community Policy