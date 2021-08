The Federal Reserve’s slow approach to creating a central bank digital currency is appropriate, tech vendors at a recent conference said. The central bank’s caution gives the U.S. time to see what other early adopters and risk takers encounter in regulatory red tape and business and consumer adoption, they said. The Bank of England, People's Bank of China, Bank of Canada, and central banks in Uruguay, Thailand, Venezuela, Sweden, Singapore and others are further along in developing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and Russia has been developing its crypto ruble the past two years.